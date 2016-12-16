Pioli expects Perisic to lead by example

Stefano Pioli has called on Ivan Perisic to lead by example when Inter head to Sassuolo at the weekend.

The Croatia international has netted four times in 15 Serie A appearances this term and Pioli hopes the versatile attacker can add to his tally on Sunday as Inter go in search of their third consecutive win in all competitions.

"Winning breeds confidence and all that matters now is what we do on Sunday," said Pioli.

"We have the chance to get three points and it will be an important weekend in terms of our climb up the table. This is Inter and we must always think about winning. Sunday's game is hugely important because we can make it three wins on the trot.

"I expect a great deal from Perisic because he has massive potential. I am looking to him.

"We need to be switched on for the whole game against Sassuolo. There are still plenty of points to play for, but we must make the most of every opportunity."