Pioli: Lazio must forget league defeats to Juve

Lazio coach Stefano Pioli wants his side to forget about their two league losses to Juventus this season when they face Massimiliano Allegri's men in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

Serie A champions Juve won 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in November, before prevailing 2-0 at home last month.

Allegri's side are hoping to clinch the second leg of a treble, with the UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona still to come, but Pioli has called on his players to upset the Turin giants.

"This is a one-off final, so we mustn't even consider the two Serie A defeats against Juventus this season," he said on Tuesday.

"We must play like Lazio, which means being focused, determined and proving we've learned our lessons from previous games.

"We know that we cannot afford certain mistakes again. We want to win the final.

"Is this the most important match of my management career? Certainly. It's my first final and I am enjoying it.

"I experience all this with the satisfaction and pride of working with a group of special lads. We want to enjoy every instant all the way to lifting the Coppa Italia.

"I still remember where we started this journey, playing Bassano del Grappa in the first round. A new day and a new game represent a new opportunity. This is a big opportunity.

"It's safe to say Lazio performed above and beyond expectations, but the season isn't over yet. There are still three games that will decide our future."