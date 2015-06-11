Pioli pens Lazio extension

Stefano Pioli has extended his contract as coach of Serie A side Lazio.

Pioli took over last July and led Lazio to a UEFA Champions League qualification place as they finished third in the league, ending a seven-year absence from Europe's premier club competition.

And he has been rewarded with a one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2017. The deal carries an option for Lazio to extend the contract by another year.

A brief statement on Lazio's official website read: "SS Lazio announces that it has extended the contract with the coach Stefano Pioli until 30 June 2017.

"SS Lazio will have the option to prolong the contract of coach Pioli until 30 June 2018."