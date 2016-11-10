Pioli targets Champions League qualification with Inter

Newly appointed Inter coach Stefano Pioli remains confident the San Siro side can qualify for the Champions League irrespective of their underwhelming start to the season.

Inter sit just ninth in the table after 12 games and opted to dismiss Frank de Boer last week, with Pioli appointed to replace the sacked Dutchman.

They are trailing third-placed AC Milan by eight points, but Pioli is adamant a top-three finish is still possible.

"I will give my all for this club and these colours. I will be happy if we qualify for the Champions League. It will not be easy to get up the table but it is possible," Pioli told reporters.

"I want to get to the end of the season not by just steadying the ship, but helping the team achieve its potential. The players have been very willing and have shown great professionalism. They want to turn the season around.

"We need to look to the future and focus on what we can do. I know we can achieve big things. I will give 100 per cent and expect 100 per cent. My contract and future do not matter. Inter is the only thing that counts.

"The most important thing is to work hard on the pitch, show passion and want to be better than our opponents. We need to play with real passion, the same passion our fans show. I want my team to play with its heart."

Following the international break, Pioli's first match in charge will be a derby against Milan on November 20.