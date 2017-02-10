Pique, Arda out of Barcelona's Alaves trip

Barcelona have confirmed that Gerard Pique and Arda Turan will miss Saturday's LaLiga clash with Alaves.

Turkey international Arda is suffering from a groin problem and was forced to sit out Friday's training session, while Pique is reported to have trained away from the team due to a fitness concern.

The news is a worry for Luis Enrique's side, with Rafinha out with a broken nose and Javier Mascherano sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Samuel Umtiti and Jeremy Mathieu are the only recognised centre-backs in the 18-man squad, which includes 19-year-old midfielder Carles Alena.

Captain Andres Iniesta is included and could make his first league appearance since the 1-1 draw with Villarreal on January 8.

"Arda Turan missed Friday's training session at the Ciutat Esportiva with a groin problem and was not included in the list," Barca said in a statement.

"Rafinha is still recovering from a broken nose so he misses out, as does Javier Mascherano, who picked up a hamstring injury on Tuesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

"Goalkeeper Jordi Masip and defender Gerard Pique have also been omitted from the squad which means a place for B team midfielder Carles Alena, who also trained with the first team on Friday ahead of the league clash with fellow Copa del Rey finalists Alaves."