Pique: Barca deserved Copa del Rey title

Centre-back Gerard Pique said Barcelona were deserved winners of the Copa del Rey, while praising his team-mates and their winning "trajectory".

Barcelona overcame Javier Mascherano's first-half red card as they defeated Sevilla 2-0 after extra time in Sunday's Copa del Rey final in Madrid.

Following a goalless 90 minutes at Vicente Calderon, Jordi Alba and Neymar were both on target in the additional periods to lift Spanish champions Barca to their fourth title of the season, much to the delight of Pique.

"The team's trajectory in recent years is magnificent," Pique said.

"We had to play back for a lot of minutes and try to find some counter-attacks.

"The game got really tough around the half-hour, but we fought, we won and I think we deserved it.

"We want to keep winning titles and adding to our honours.

"It's a pleasure to have our fans with us, especially when a game like this goes into extra time."