Pique hits back at Barca critics

Gerard Pique hit back at suggestions that Barcelona lack the depth to win La Liga, claiming the reigning champions are gunning for successive titles.

Despite kicking off their title defence with a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona's depth has been questioned following an injury to Dani Alves, and the departure of fan favourite Pedro to Chelsea.

Barca have signed Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal for the 2015-16 season, but both players are ineligible until January due to Barca's transfer ban.

Pique, however, is adamant Luis Enrique's men will challenge on all fronts.

"We have a team. Even with the injuries we went to a hard ground and won," said Pique, who is hopeful of having his four-match ban for verbally abusing an assistant referee during the Supercopa de Espana overturned.

"Saying that there's no depth is looking for the negative. The world doesn't end if you lose one match.

"We've won five of the last seven Ligas and we're going for the eighth."

Barca host Malaga in league action on Saturday.