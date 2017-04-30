Pique: I have the most fun at Espanyol and Real Madrid

Gerard Pique said he enjoys playing away at Espanyol and Real Madrid the most after helping Barcelona to victory against their cross-city Catalan rivals.

LaLiga titleholders Barca left RCDE Stadium with maximum points thanks to their 3-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday.

Luis Suarez scored twice in the second half as Barca stayed top of the table, though Madrid have a game in hand.

Outspoken Spanish defender Pique – targeted by Espanyol fans throughout the clash – was particularly satisfied with the win on the road.

"This stadium, together with Real Madrid's, is where I have the most fun," Pique said.

"The majority of Espanyol supporters are polite, but there are always rowdy minorities.

"Those who shout come here to release their frustrations in life.

"I just have to remain focused on the match."

Pique added: "We played a superb match, we controlled the situation until the 1-0. Usually, we obtain positive results here and we managed to do it again.

"It's never easy because they always want to spoil our season, but the final score proves we are superior."