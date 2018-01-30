Pique: Messi is the key, we just follow him

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been the key to the LaLiga giants' success, according to team-mate Gerard Pique.

Pique, who signed a new deal with Barca until 2022 on Monday, was full of praise for the Argentina international.

Messi has won 29 trophies in 14 seasons at Barca – a tally he is set to continue to add to this campaign – and Pique said the 30-year-old was crucial to each of those successes.

"The key of the best generation of Barcelona is Leo. We just follow him," Pique said.

"If anyone has been very important to our winning all these titles, it's been Leo.

"We try to help him because he needs a competitive team to win titles."

Runaway LaLiga leaders Barcelona host Valencia in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday.