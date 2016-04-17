Pique staying positive despite Barca slump

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he is still confident the side can go on to win the La Liga title despite seeing their nine-point lead atop the standings evaporate.

A 2-1 loss at home to Valencia on Sunday saw Barca slump to their third consecutive defeat in the league and extended their winless run to four league games.

Their collapse has seen second-placed Atletico Madrid move equal on points with Barca despite their rivals being nine points behind just two weeks ago.

Barca need to win their remaining five games in the league to claim a third-straight title, and Pique is confident the side can get out of their uncharacteristic rut.

"We see ourselves as capable to win five out of five and we will need to do that," the Spain international said.

"Many things go through your head and it's difficult to see the stars cross in this way. The latest developments are a great reflection but you can't stop.

"The team is the same as two or three weeks ago. Psychologically we are well, and the sensations are different to the other defeats. It's in our hands, and we will keep going forward.

"We have exhausted our margin of error. But I'd prefer to play like this [against Valencia] and lose than to have won in the past few days.

"I am convinced we are going to take it [the league title]."

Barca resume La Liga action away to Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday.