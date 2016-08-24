Pique warns of European Super League dangers

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has become the latest high-profile figure to air his concerns regarding a possible European "Super League".

Aleksander Ceferin, a candidate to replace Michel Platini as UEFA president, has already warned that such a format would cause a rift between the governing body and European clubs, saying it is "out of the question".

And now Pique, responding during a Q&A session on his official Twitter account, has addressed the potential flaws with the idea.

"It would be economically better for the large clubs," he wrote. "But the teams in the lower levels of leagues would end up disappearing."

League chiefs from England and Spain have already snubbed the idea, which has also drawn criticism from leading managerial figures like Louis van Gaal and Manuel Pellegrini.

Charlie Stillitano, the man behind the International Champions Cup, had previously suggested the new league format could be on the cards.