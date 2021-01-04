Pirates get a bye as Sagrada withdraw from Caf Confed tie

Orlando Pirates have been handed a place in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round after Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca withdrew from the competition.

The Buccaneers managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Sagrada in the first leg of their first round qualifying match through a goal from Thembinkosi Lorch in Luanda, Angola on 23 December 2020.

However, the Angolan side have since confirmed that they will not be travelling to Johannesburg for the second leg tie scheduled for 6 January due to health and safety conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The management of the sports group Sagrada Esperanca renews its commitment and ambition to participate in all competitions under the aegis of Caf, but in perfect safety conditions (and) sanitary, so it asks the understanding of the members and supporters for the position now taken,' read a statement from the club.

Josef Zinnbauer's men will now advance into the play-offs round for a chance to qualify for the group stages, when they take on one the losing teams from the final qualifier for the group stages of the Caf Champions League.