Pirates put three past Al Ahli Benghazi

Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al-Ahli Benghazi at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening.

Josef Zinnbauer made four changes to their goalless draw against the same opponents as Tshegofatso Mabasa and Kabelo Dlamini were handed starts, which also saw the return of Happy Jele and Deon Hotto.

Both teams got off to a slow start and were trying to find their rhythm in the opening exchanges of the match.

Dean Hotto produced the first real chance at goal in the 22nd minute when he unleashed a strike from outside the box, which missed the target.

Pirates did manage to broke the deadlock four minutes later through Ntsikelelo Nyauza, whose low strike found the back of the net from a resulting corner kick.

The Buccaneers then doubled their lead just before the break after Mabasa's glancing header at the near post came off Al Ahli defender Aboubakr Meeld, who guided the ball into his own net.

Dlamini made it 3-0 in favour of Pirates in the 69th minute when he beat Ateya with a close range finish after collecting a rebound from Mabasa’s initial strike.

Zinnbauer opted to make a double change moments later as Dlamini came off for Vincent Pule, while Hotto made way for Abel Mabaso, respectively.

Pule had a chance to get his name on the score sheet in stoppage time but Ateya made a great save to keep out the substitute's effort as Pirates held on to secure all three points and move one step closer to booking their place in the next round of the competition.