Pires: Ancelotti a good option for Chelsea

Robert Pires believes Carlo Ancelotti would be a good choice to succeed Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

The Portuguese's second spell at Stamford Bridge ended on Thursday as he parted company with the defending Premier League champions by mutual consent, leaving the team 16th in the table and one point clear of the relegation zone.

Former Arsenal midfielder Pires feels bringing Ancelotti - who won the title with Chelsea in 2009-10 - back is a sensible move.

"It's difficult because you don't have a free manager, maybe only one – Carlo Ancelotti," Pires told Omnisport.

"If [Chelsea owner Roman] Abramovich chose Ancelotti, it's a good opportunity."

Pires said Chelsea's woeful campaign was difficult to understand, but still considers Mourinho to be one of world football's elite managers.

"It was very difficult for Jose Mourinho because he started very bad. I don't understand it because it's the same team, same players, same manager – maybe they changed their spirit a little," he added.

"Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world because he knows how to win. He won in Portugal, Spain, Italy and the UK, so he's a very good manager."

With last season's Premier League winners struggling for form, the 42-year-old thinks Arsenal - who are second - are well positioned to win the title for the first time since 2003-04.

"When you see in the table, we are in a good position, so anything is possible this season because Arsenal play well," Pires continued.

"Next Monday we have a big game against [Manchester] City, but we can win the title this season because we have a good team, very good spirit, very good technique."