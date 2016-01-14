Pirlo rules out Serie A return

Andrea Pirlo insists he has no intention of leaving New York City for a return to Serie A in the foreseeable future.

The experienced midfielder, 36, has been linked with Inter among others and has revealed that he has indeed been contacted by a number of clubs.

However, he is happy with life in the United States and will not be on the move any time soon.

"I enjoyed some extraordinary years at Juventus and achieved great success at Milan, but I will not return to Serie A," Pirlo told Corriere della Sera.

"Many teams approached me over the past few weeks, but I am not planning to go back on the decision I made a few months ago. It is also a matter of respect toward those who invested in me.

"I don't miss Italy apart from my family and friends. I live relatively close to the training ground and my lifestyle is very much similar to what I did in Italy. I visit museums, exhibitions and go for runs through Central Park."

Pirlo initially planned to retire from international football after the 2014 World Cup, but opted to play on after all when Antonio Conte took charge of the national team and he is desperate to feature at Euro 2016.

"My objective remains to play at Euro 2016," he added. "Playing for the national team still brings me great pleasure.

"Antonio Conte might not be coming to the USA to watch me in action, but the games are all broadcast on television."