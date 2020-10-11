Pitso announces Al Ahly squad for Pyramids FC encounter

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has named his 21-man squad for their clash against Pyramids FC in the 33rd round of the Egyptian Premier League.

The Red Devils recently defeated cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory ENPPI through a brace from Marwan Mohsen and a goal from Junior Ajayi to further extend their lead at the top of the league standings.

Mosimane squad for the Pyramids clash saw several changes with captain Mohamed El-Shennway ruled out of the encounter due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Marwan Mohsen is also excluded from the squad while Aliou Badji and Junior Ajayi remain the two forwards leading Al Ahly’s attack.

Al Ahly will go into this encounter sitting at the top of the Egyptian Premier League with 85 points from 32 games, 20 points ahead of second place Zamalek.

Here is Pitso Mosimane's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ali Lotfy, Hamza Alaa, and Mostafa Shobeir.

Defenders: Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Fathi, and Mohamed Shokry.

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Saleh Gomaa, Shady Radwan, Walid Soliman, Amr El-Sulya, Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Magdy ‘Afsha’, Mahmoud Kahraba, Mohamed Fakhry, Hussein El-Shahat, and Araby Badr.

Forwards: Junior Ajayi, Mohamed Maghrabi and Marwan Mohsen.