Pitso expects a tough second leg against Wydad in Cairo

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is expecting a difficult Caf Champions League semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca, despite holding a two-goal advantage over the Moroccan side.

Goals from Mohamed Magdy and Ali Maaloul guided Ahly to a comfortable 2-0 win in their first-leg semi-final clash as Mohamed Elshenawy kept saved a penalty to deny Badi Aouk from the spot.

The Red Devils have now moved one step closer to securing their place in the final of the Caf Champions League as they now head into the second-leg with a two-goal advantage.

Mosimane has stressed the importance of focusing on the task at hand rather than thinking about the final as they prepare to face Wydad in the return leg on Friday.

'It was a difficult match, but the early goal gave us an advantage in the game and helped us accomplish the mission in Morocco,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'I focused on creating positive motivations for the players to achieve the victory away from home as I noticed that the team is not used to win away matches. It is very important to be able to win away games and that is what I was keen to deliver to the players in my lectures.

'I promise Al Ahly fans that we will keep the same spirit in every away game. We will not be able to win all the games but we will do our best.

'The second leg at home will be difficult. I know that we have two goals advantage, but Wydad have the chance to do the same in Cairo. We played the first half in Morocco and we still have the second half in Cairo to complete our mission.

'We are happy with our performance and the victory, but we must not exaggerate in the celebrations as we did not reach the final yet. We still have a second leg on Friday.'

He went on to say: 'I am happy with the return of some players from injuries like Ahmed El Sheikh and Mahmoud Wahid, Kahraba will also be ready to help the team soon. However, Marwan Mohsen suffered calf muscle fatigue during the game and Afsha also suffered bruises in the ribs.

'We cannot talk about the final now as we still have a second game and we need to achieve a positive result to reach the final. Once we reach the final, we will have the time to talk about our dream of winning the title.

'I would like to thank the club president Mahmoud El Khatib for his efforts with the team and the support he gives to the players.

'I also would like to thank Al Ahly fans for their support to the team, which gives the players more motivation to keep winning and achieve titles.'