Pitso: If Pep can leave, why can’t I do the same?

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has made reference to the success of Pep Guardiola following his shock move from Mamelodi Sundowns to the Egyptian giants.

The 56-year-old coach confirmed his appointed as the Red Devils new head coach on Thursday afternoon after parting ways with Sundowns the previous day.

The Egyptian Premier League side has since revealed that they have reached an agreement with Mosimane to take over Al Ahly for the next two years following the departure of Rene Weiler.

Mosimane, who made history by becoming the club’s first-ever South African coach, joined the Red Devils with a glittering CV, which include winning the Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles five time, while also clinching the Caf Champions League and Super Cup trophy with Sundowns.

‘Football managers are professionals, as Pep Guardiola left Spain and went to Germany then England, where the cultures and the languages are different so I can do this,’Mosimane told Ahly's television channel as per Al Ahram.

‘Football is an international game and you can follow it wherever you are.

‘Sundowns is a big team but let’s be honest, Sundowns are not Al Ahly in terms of culture, history and profile. Al Ahly was founded more than one hundred years ago, you have to respect that.

‘You look at the stars above the badge and the stars down the eagle, you should respect that. Coaching Al Ahly is a big opportunity for me.’