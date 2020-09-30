Pitso resigns from Sundowns to join Al Ahly?

Pitso Mosimane has reportedly resigned as the head coach of and is in talks to join Egyptian giants .

The 56-year-old coach has been linked to big clubs across Africa, including Egyptian side Al Ahly and Moroccan outfit Wydad Casablanca.

But it has since been reported that the five-time Absa Premiership winner will join Al Ahly with immediate effect, and will be adding Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi to his technical team.

'The club he is going to has asked him to join immediately with the desire that he leads them to success in the CAF African Champions League title,' a source told TimesLive.

'I hope Sundowns will be happy about this. This is a good news story for South Africa. Historically, no black African coach has ever coached these top north African clubs. This honour advanced to Pitso, is an honour also advanced to South Africa. And Sundowns were the incubator of all this.'

Meanwhile, Sundowns General Manager Yogesh Singh has dismissed the rumours of Mosimane's departure.

'We have seen these things on the online media about Pitso being linked to Al Ahly. But he has not resigned. This speculation comes because the coach of Al Ahly resigned on Sunday,' Singh said.

According to TimesLives' source, Mosimane was already allowed to appoint his backroom staff: 'They have allowed him to appoint his own technical team, which will be announced in due course.'