Pitso: We Have a team of brave warriors

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has labelled his side as "brave warriors" following their impressive comeback against El Entag El Harby on Sunday.

Two late goals from Hussein El Shahat and Walter Bwalya saw Ahly complete a 3-2 comeback victory over El Entag El Harby at Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium to secure all three points.

The Red Eagles have now moved with six points of Egyptian Premier League log leaders Zamalek SC on 55 points after 25 games, with two games in hand due to their recent participation in the Caf Champions League competition.

“Today’s game was interesting. There are a lot of things that I have learned and seen tonight. Never say the game is over until the final whistle. What happened today shows that we are able to come back and win the game in the final minutes," Mosimane told his club's official website.

“Tonight’s game has told me something that we have a team of brave warriors. Our players fought tonight, despite the difficult conditions of the game.

“We played with four strikers and I substituted all the defenders because we were searching for the victory.

“Marwan didn’t play very well tonight, but I liked his spirit and determination. I understand what people say about him. He continued the game despite suffering a knock on his head.

“Many teams play with a defensive style and depend on the counter-attacks but we must respect their playing styles.

“We played 14 games in the Caf Champions League, the Caf Super Cup’s game, besides playing in the league and Fifa Club World Cup. So it was a normal thing for the players to suffer fatigue.

“Our target is to win titles, so we are dealing with the current circumstances with a lot of professionalism.

“Mohamed Sherif was benched tonight due to him suffering fatigue. The same thing happened for Hamdy Fathy, and everyone must realize that we are suffering fatigue due to participating in several tournaments.”