Pitso: We haven't qualified for the final yet

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has warned his side that they still have to play Esperance in the Caf Champions League semi-final second leg before they can even think about the final.

The Red Eagles secured a narrow 1-0 win over Esperance in the semi-final first leg at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium on Saturday after Mohamed Sherif's goal proved to be the difference in Tunisia.

Ahly will now take an away goal into the second leg of the semi-final when the two sides square off at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening.

Mosimane was delighted to have walked away with a positive result but is now focused on finishing the second leg with another positive result before they can think about the final.

'Our players were able to deal well with the game. They gave everything they had and therefore we were able to achieve a positive result,' Mosimane told his cub's official website.

'However, I made sure to tell the players that we have still not qualified yet to the final. Al Ahly and Esperance have a long history of games which prove that winning the first leg doesn’t mean that you’ll qualify to the final.

'We still have a game to play in Cairo and that is what captain Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, said to the players after the game. Moreover, we respect Esperance and their head coach, as they are a big team in Africa.'

Al Ahly against Esperance is scheduled to kick off at 9pm in Cairo on Saturday.