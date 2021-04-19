Pitso: We were determined to achieve the victory

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane insists that claiming maximum points against Zamalek SC will go a long way in helping them retain the Egyptian Premier League title this season.

The Red Eagles managed to secure bragging rights in the derby after claiming a 2-1 victory over rivals Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Mohamed Sherif bagged a brace in the first half to ensure the victory, while Zamalek’s only goal was scored by Mahmoud Shikabala.

'We had the upper hand and we controlled the game’s tempo, especially in the first 20 minutes,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'Moreover, we defeated a tough opponent tonight, but our players were determined to achieve the victory tonight.

'I fully respect Patrice Carteron, Zamalek’s head coach, and we did not have any dispute during the game.

'For me, Ali Lotfy is the man of the match. Also, Mohamed Sherif is used to scoring goals and I am so happy with his current performance.

'Injuries are normal in the world of football, but I have full confidence in my players’ ability to overcome any difficult circumstances.

'We missed several key players in today’s game such as Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Hany, Hamdy Fathy, and Mahmoud Wahid. However, we managed to seal a precious three points which will help us keep pace in the title race.

'We play a lot of games and we do not have an off-season. This affects a lot our players and causes a lot of injuries among the team.

'Finally, it is not logical at all that the players play for four consecutive seasons without taking any rest.'