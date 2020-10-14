Pitso's Al Ahly arrive in Morocco

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly have arrived in Morocco ahead of their Caf Champions League semi-final clash against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will be hoping to bounce back and return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Pyramid FC in the Egyptian Premier League last weekend.

Mosiamen's side will now prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-four encounter at the Stade Mohammed V Stadium when they take on a wounded Wydad outfit in Morocco.

However, Mosimane will be boosted by the fact that winger Mahmoud Kahraba has joined the squad as he looks to recover in time for the Saturday's clash. He was left out of their game against Pyramids due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Ali Malooul rejoins the team in Morocco on Wednesday after turning out for the Tunisia national team during the Fifa international break.

Al Ahly released the following statement on their arrival in Morocco:

'Al Ahly’s players touched down in Casablanca as the Red Eagles prepare to face Wydad AC in the CAF Champions League semi-final first leg on Saturday.

'Our Counselor to Morocco, Omar Moneib, welcomed Al Ahly’s delegation, led by our President and captain Mahmoud El Khatib.

'Monieb delivered the greetings of our Ambassador, Ashraf Ibrahim, to captain El Khatib and the players.'