Pizzi: We will enjoy this, then worry about Colombia

Juan Pizzi has told his brilliant Chile side to enjoy their remarkable 7-0 victory over Mexico before worrying about their Copa America Centenario semi-final clash with Colombia.

The reigning champions were rampant as Eduardo Vargas struck four times, with Edson Puch grabbing a brace and Alexis Sanchez also netting.

With coach Pizzi seeking to retain the title won last year by predecessor Jorge Sampaoli, he wants to first soak up the rare glory of such a convincing tournament triumph.

"Let's enjoy this moment and then we will think of Colombia," Pizzi said.

"I'm very happy. It's not easy being the coach of a team that manages to capture superiority on the field as we did today, and especially against an opponent of [Mexico's] level in a decisive stage of an international tournament of great prestige.

"The feeling we have is a lot of happiness.

"This group of players has been writing the brightest page of Chilean football, and hopefully we can keep adding leaves to that book."

Despite the flurry of goals, Pizzi singled out a non-goalscorer as the key man, citing the graft and craft of Arturo Vidal.

"He is one of the best players in the world," he added.