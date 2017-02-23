Pjaca keen for more chances after first Juve goal

Juventus attacker Marko Pjaca said he wanted more game time at the Serie A giants after scoring his first goal for the club.

The Croatia international came off the bench to open the scoring in his side's 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Pjaca, a €23million signing for Juve from Dinamo Zagreb in July, has been made to wait for his chances by coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The 21-year-old's excellent finish put his team ahead in the last-16 first leg and Pjaca said he was eager for more opportunities.

"I'm very happy happy for the goal but the victory is the most important thing," he said.

"Of course I want more playing time, I know I must improve.

"Allegri? He makes his choices and I'm waiting for my moment."

Pjaca has started just two games for Juve this season, but was praised by Allegri for a change in attitude.