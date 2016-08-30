Pjanic confident Juve debut is on the horizon

Miralem Pjanic is hopeful he can make his debut for Juventus after the international break following his €32million move from Roma.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international penned a five-year contract with the defending Serie A champions in June.

But he has yet to feature in a competitive game for Massimiliano Allegri's men because of a minor injury issue, though he is confident of being involved against Sassuolo on September 11.

Pjanic said: "In Juve a lot of attention is paid to physical fitness. I had a small injury at the beginning so we didn't want to risk and I am sure after this international break I will make my debut for Juve."

Having also signed the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves during a busy transfer window, Pjanic is impressed with the strength in depth Juve have in their ranks.

But despite Juve starting their quest for a sixth straight league title with two straight wins, Pjanic has moved to cool talk of another Scudetto.

"In the Champions League our goal is to pass the group and after that everything is possible. We want to be better than last year," Pjanic added.

"Juve is among [the] best teams in the world, the pressure we feel is big, but positive. We work a lot and the attitude is great, positive.

"Higuain, Pjaca and me are new in the team and we need to fit in as soon as we can and the coach will decide who will play. We have two top players at each position and hope for great season.

"It is early to talk about the Scudetto, Roma, Napoli, Inter and Milan will fight for the title. Juventus had great summer, so did Inter. Napoli is OK, didn't change much, just like Roma."