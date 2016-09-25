Pjanic: I will play wherever Allegri needs me

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is happy to play wherever Massimiliano Allegri needs him and is confident his performances will improve as the season goes on.

The 26-year-old has yet to live up to the high expectations at the reigning Serie A champions following his big-money move as Allegri continues to search for his best position.

However, Pjanic sees no reason for concern just yet following his slightly underwhelming start at Juve.

"I am happy to play wherever the coach needs me," Pjanic told Sky Sport.

"I can play in front of our defence, in central midfield or as an attacking midfielder.

"I have only just arrived here at Juventus and I am sure things will improve bit by bit."

Juventus received their fair share of criticism after they drew their Champions League opener against Sevilla and were beaten by arch-rivals Inter, with Pjanic acknowledging they must always be on top of their game.

"Juventus cannot afford to put in a poor performance even for 45 minutes or there will be criticism," he added.

"Allegri spoke with us after the defeat against Inter, explained what we did wrong and we immediately won the next two games."

Allegri's men will be looking to record their first Champions League win of the season when they travel to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, but Pjanic has warned it will not be a simple task.

"There will be a heated atmosphere against Dinamo. These games are never easy, but we obviously want to put in a good performance and win," Pjanic continued.

"We want to play well, dominate and play our own game. Expectations are very high. But it is never easy in the Champions League.

"The most important thing is to get the three points and make it out of the group in the end."