Pjanic ready for Juve debut

Miralem Pjanic is finally ready to make his Juventus debut this weekend after struggling with a minor injury early on his career with the Serie A champions.

The former Roma midfielder has yet to feature for Massimiliano Allegri's side in a competitive fixture since signing a five-year deal in June, his switch coming after Juve agreed a €32million fee with Roma.

Pjanic was an unused substitute against Lazio and Fiorentina prior to the international break, and proved his fitness by playing 90 minutes in Bosnia-Herzegovina's 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Estonia on Tuesday.

Now the 26-year-old hopes to break into Juve's first team as they embark on a busy period that includes the first match of their Champions League campaign with Sevilla on September 14.

"I had small physical problems for the first two matches, but I'm fine now," Pjanic told Premium Sport.

"Now there will be Sassuolo, then Sevilla. An important cycle awaits us, we play every three days, but I'm ready.

"What we want is to keep the victories [of] last year going without forgetting the Champions League.

"We will look to progress the round [group stage] and then we'll see what happens.

"Obviously a team like Juventus must point to everything. We will do our best [to win it all]."

Juve have taken maximum points from their opening two games.