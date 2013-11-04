Pjanic: Roma must not dwell on record run

A 1-1 draw at Torino on Sunday saw Rudi Garcia's men drop points for the first time this season following 10 successive league victories - a new record for the start of a Serie A campaign.

The capital club still hold a three-point lead at the top of the table, and Pjanic is already looking forward to Sunday's home game against struggling Sassuolo.

"We have to congratulate Torino because they have been the first to stop us. In any case, we're still the leader of the table and now we have to focus on the future," said the midfielder.

"There will be the match against Sassuolo and then there will be the (international) break, which may allow us to recover some players. This will surely be positive for us.

"There is no more to say except that we're already focussed on the match against Sassuolo."

Pjanic believed Roma had the opportunities to claim three points at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Torino may have made a good performance, but we could have made something more," he added.

"There was a strange rhythm on the pitch. It was quite low.

"Torino usually plays in a very offensive way. We saw that they respect Roma.

"After the result was 1-1, we put more pressure (on) and battled until the end in order to try to win.

"In any case, such matches can happen and we have to be satisfied with one point."