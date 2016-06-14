Pjanic targeting big things with Juventus

Miralem Pjanic is hoping to bring more success to Italian champions Juventus after completing his switch from Serie A rivals Roma.

Juventus completed the signing of 26-year-old Pjanic on Monday for a fee of €32million.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international scored 10 goals and contributed eight assists in 2015-16, helping Roma to a third-place finish.

And now he is targeting success with Juve as they look for a sixth successive Scudetto next season.

"It’s always tough to play here against such a great side and a massive club," Pjanic told the club's official YouTube channel inside Juventus Stadium.

"There's a different atmosphere to other stadiums, this is a wonderful stadium.

"You knew you were playing against a top side here, and we always expected a tough game. I'm delighted that I'll be wearing the Juventus shirt from now on.

"I hope it will continue to be just as hard for opponents here and that we can enjoy a lot of success together."

He added: "It's a great feeling, and I hope to score lots of goals, play well and win. I just want to make the Juve fans happy.

"I'm delighted to be here, and I hope to give [the fans] lots to celebrate on the pitch. I hope we can win together."