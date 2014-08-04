Pjanic targets Scudetto glory with Roma

Rudi Garcia's men secured a return to the UEFA Champions League by finishing runners-up in Italy's top flight last season.

The coach has since been busy bolstering his squad ahead of a campaign in Europe's premier competition, with the likes of Ashley Cole, Juan Iturbe and Urby Emanuelson having moved to Stadio Olimpico.

Pjanic - who joined Roma in August 2011 from Ligue 1 side Lyon - takes confidence from the improving strength in depth at the capital club, but claimed reigning champions Juventus remain favourites, while also noting the threat of Napoli.

"We want to win this Scudetto," Pjanic told Corriere dello Sport.

"Is this the strongest Roma I've seen? I think so. We have had players arrive who have made us grow in level.

"And we have young players who understand football and also have so much talent. But above all, this year the group has changed with respect to the past.

"But we are not favourites. There is always Juventus, who deserved to win the league last year, and then Napoli.

"We are there next and in contention. The pitch will provide us with the answers."

Pjanic had previously been linked with a move away from Roma, but the Bosnia-Herzegovina international signed a new contract until 2018 in May and he had no hesitation in prolonging his stay.

"I believe in the project at Roma, this team, this coach. It was easy," he added: "I have always been very happy here. I remember that three years ago everything happened very quickly.

"It was the end of the transfer window, I had already begun the season with Lyon. [Former coach] Luis Enrique wanted me absolutely, the club made me feel important.

"I liked it all straight away. I listened to the heart, let's say. I did so again by signing the renewal."