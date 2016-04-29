Platini optimistic as CAS hearing begins

Suspended UEFA president Michel Platini is confident the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will overturn his six-year ban from football.

Platini arrived in Lausanne on Friday to contest his sanction related to a "disloyal payment" made by then FIFA chief Sepp Blatter in 2011.

The Frenchman's sanction was reduced from eight years by the FIFA Appeal Committee earlier this year, but he has taken his fight to CAS to try and clear his name.

"I'm fine," he is quoted as saying by L'Equipe on arrival at CAS.

"Today is the start of the game, a new game, a final and we're all on the same line.

"I am optimistic we will win."