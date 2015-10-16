Platini payment definitely not corruption - Rummenigge

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes UEFA boss and candidate for FIFA president Michel Platini is innocent of any wrongdoing amid allegations of corruption.

Platini was provisionally suspended for 90 days by FIFA last week, along with the organisation's outgoing president Sepp Blatter. The sanctions relate to a criminal investigation into an alleged "disloyal payment" made by Blatter to Platini in 2011, for work which was undertaken between 1999 and 2002.

Bayern Munich chief executive and chair of the European Club Association Rummenigge was in a UEFA meeting on Thursday, in which he said the Frenchman clearly explained the circumstances around the payment he had received from FIFA.

Despite the Football Association announcing it is suspending its support for Platini's election campaign, Rummenigge is extremely confident the payment was not corrupt and thinks that Platini will be able to clear his name during the investigation.

"In general I can confirm that it was a good, calm and positive meeting," he said. "Many details were discussed that aren't known to the public over all the issues.

"In my mind European football has a great responsibility to Michel Platini. Until now Platini was a great president of UEFA. I think European football has made great developments under him.

"In those hard times, one has to give him the chance to clear his name. I wish him all of luck with that. I hope, in the end and like the general secretary already announced, he manages to clear his name.

"The payment which Platini received was very well explained in the meeting we had. In my eyes, the committee is now sufficiently informed on what that payment was for and why it was received.

"I think it is definitely not an act of corruption."