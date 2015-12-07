Platini preliminary CAS hearing set for Tuesday

Michel Platini's preliminary appeal hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which will determine whether his 90-day ban from all football-related activity can be temporarily lifted, will be heard on Tuesday.

On Monday CAS confirmed the legal counsels for Platini and FIFA, which imposed the sanction on the Frenchman, have been invited to attend the hearing. A decision is likely to be issued no later than Friday.

UEFA president Platini was handed the sanction by FIFA's ethics committee in October for an alleged "disloyal payment" he received from outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter for work he claims to have carried out for world football's governing body between 1999 and 2002.

Blatter was also banned after a criminal investigation was opened into the claim and a separate allegation that he sold a World Cup TV rights contract to former FIFA official Jack Warner in a deal that was unfavourable for FIFA.

Platini and Blatter are due to attend personal hearings with FIFA's ethics judge from December 16 in relation to the alleged payment of two million Swiss francs.