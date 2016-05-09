Platini to resign as UEFA president

Michel Platini is to resign as UEFA president after the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision not to overturn his ban from football activity.

Platini did have his ban - which was related to a $2 million (£1.3m) disloyal payment made by then FIFA chief Sepp Blatter in 2011 - reduced from six years to four by CAS' three-man appeal panel.

CAS also reduced his fine from CHF 80,000 to CHF 60,000, but maintained he was right to be punished and had taken into account "the absence of any repentance" and the impact of the saga on FIFA's reputation.

Platini – who denies any wrongdoing - had said prior to Friday's ruling he was optimistic of having his punishment annulled and a statement released by his lawyers stated he was "deeply disappointed" by the "injustice" of the decision and is now ready to resign.

"Michel Platini announces that he will resign as president of UEFA at the organisation's next congress," read the statement from the Frenchman's legal team.

Platini's original eight-year ban was reduced to six by a FIFA appeals panel, with the 60-year-old then taking his case to CAS in February