Plymouth Argyle 2 Wycombe Wanderers 3: Late fightback gives Argyle hope

Plymouth Argyle mounted a late fightback to keep their League Two promotion hopes alive as Wycombe Wanderers won an eventful play-off semi-final first leg 3-2 at Home Park.

Wycombe appeared to be cruising to a place at Wembley as they raced into a 2-0 lead midway through the first half on Saturday.

Veteran captain Paul Hayes opened the scoring from close range after Alfie Mawson had a header saved from Joe Jacobson's corner.

Worse was to follow for the hosts as Aaron Holloway rifled home from the edge of the area in the 22nd minute, although there were strong suspicions of handball against Steven Craig as he teed up the strike.

Hayes went off at half-time due to the effects of a head injury, but Craig finished emphatically on the end of Sam Saunders' throughball to make it 3-0 after 52 minutes.

However, Zak Ansah netted a brilliant swerving 25-yard effort in the 86th minute and Jason Banton threaded a shot through a crowded penalty area and into the net with a minute to play, putting the tie back in the balance ahead of Thursday’s second leg at Adams Park.