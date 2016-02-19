Pochettino: Alli has a lot to learn
Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino said Dele Alli still has a lot to learn after the midfielder kicked out an opponent during Thursday's Europa League tie at Fiorentina.
Alli and Nenad Tomovic tangled in the first half of the 1-1 last-32 opening-leg draw, the England international escaping with just a yellow card after appearing to catch the Fiorentina defender with his boot on the half-hour mark.
It is not the first time Alli has been at the centre of controversy, after Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew accused the 19-year-old of stamping on Yohan Cabaye in January.
And Pochettino, who saw Nacer Chadli's penalty cancelled out by Federico Bernardeschi in the second half at Stadio Artemio Franchi, insisted: "We need to look at the video and try to teach him.
"He is a young player and he has a lot to learn about elite football. It is his first season in the Premier League at Tottenham.
"He came from League One, he needs to learn a lot, still learn. But I didn't see [the incident]. Some people say 'yes', some say 'no', so I don't know."
