Pochettino delighted after special week

The Argentinian was named Premier League manager of the month on Friday after dropping points only once in October - a 1-1 draw away at champions Manchester United.

This week also saw Adam Lallana, Jay Rodriguez and Rickie Lambert called up to the England squad before the trio helped see off Hull, thanks to goals from Morgan Schneiderlin, Lallana, Lambert and Steven Davis.

The win moved Pochettino's men up to third in the Premier League, and the Southampton coach is thrilled with how the last seven days have gone.

"Yes, I would say it is one of the best (weeks)," he said.

"Professionally it has been one of the best weeks I have had.

"I'm very happy. I want to congratulate all of my players as they put in an amazing performance today. I'm really proud of that performance today."

Pochettino reserved special praise for Lallana, as well as the rest of the club's England contingent, adding that he noticed the midfielder's potential when he first joined the club.

"Ever since we arrived here in January I saw how well he trains every day," the former Espanyol manager continued.

"He works hard every day and little by little he is showing everyone the amazing football he has inside. He has amazing talent and is a brilliant player.

"I hope all of the players who get called up to their national sides get a chance to play.

"(Lallana, Rodriguez and Lambert) all have amazing potential but need to keep on developing their potential and progressing as players.

"Playing for their national sides will give them confidence and that possibility to perform at a higher level."