Pochettino delivers mixed news on injury front

Toby Alderweireld's scan on a knee injury came up clear, but the Tottenham defender will miss Saturday's trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino delivered an update on Alderweireld's fitness after the Belgian suffered the setback in last weekend's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Alderweireld joins Harry Kane (ankle) on the sidelines, but there was better news for Danny Rose, who may be fit despite bruising his foot in Tuesday's 0-0 Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

"Toby's scan was clear, but he is still in a lot of pain," said Pochettino. "Like Harry, he is not available for the weekend. We're happy that Toby does not have a big issue, but it was a very heavy knock.

"Harry is going very well. We are happy with him. He has started to touch the ball for the first time and has done some exercises with the sports science team. He is positive and so are we. We assess him every day.

"He is not available this weekend, but he is going well. It's about how his ankle reacts to different things and that is something we assess day by day."

Spurs, who have not lost in the top flight this season, put eight goals past Bournemouth across their two league meetings in 2015-16, with Kane netting five of those.