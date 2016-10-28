Pochettino dismisses Aguero links

Mauricio Pochettino has rubbished reports Tottenham could sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Aguero has not scored in his last six City appearances and was left out of the starting line-up to face Barcelona in the Champions League last week, leading to reports in the Spanish media that Spurs could swoop for the Argentina international.

Pep Guardiola has insisted Aguero remains an important player for City, and now Pochettino has laughed off transfer links with his club.

Asked at a media conference before Tottenham's game with Leicester City whether the reports were accurate, Pochettino said: "Not true, 100 per cent not true."

The Argentine coach is a well-known admirer of his compatriot, previously comparing him to Mozart.

"When Aguero plays it's like classical music, he's unbelievable, the best striker in the world," said Pochettino in 2014.

"I think seriously, like Mozart."