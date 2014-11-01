Pochettino: Fans won't dictate if Kane plays

The England Under-21 international striker has been in fine form for Spurs this season, topping the club's scoring charts with eight goals in all competitions so far.

Kane is still waiting to open his Premier League account for 2014-15, though, with the 21-year-old yet to start a league game this term.

The youngster's Europa League hat-trick against Asteras Tripolis prompted some calls from fans for Kane to get the nod ahead of misfiring duo Emmanuel Adebayor and Roberto Soldado for Sunday's trip to Aston Villa.

But Pochettino is giving little away regarding his potential team selection.

"Is there more pressure to play Harry because he is English? Always," said Pochettino.

"Today if we were in Argentina and he was an Argentinian player and playing with two foreign strikers, it would always be a sensitive situation.

"He is English, he is young and from the Tottenham academy, so it is normal [that fans want him to play].

"We understand he is a special player for Tottenham and for our supporters. My decision is always about my analysis on the training and after to give the balance to the team."