Pochettino fumes at Tottenham schedule

Tottenham's continued involvement in the UEFA Europa League, along with their progression to the League Cup decider, has left them with a hectic line-up of fixtures to negotiate.

The White Hart Lane outfit travel to Fiorentina in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on February 26, before taking to the pitch at Wembley on the Sunday that follows.

"I think it's not fair to play in Florence on Thursday and play a final on Sunday," Pochettino said. "Chelsea have a clean week. It's not fair but this is football, we need to accept that and be ready."

Despite facing a fixture pile-up, Pochettino insists he is in no hurry to add to his squad, and says Harry Kane's future is at Tottenham.

"I am really happy with my squad," he continued. "I think there is not many movements happening.

"I believe there will not be too many activities, but in football you never know.

"There's no doubt Kane's future is at Tottenham. I'm not worried about that and the supporters don't need to worry about that."

One man who could be on his way out of north London is Aaron Lennon, but Pochettino would not be drawn on a rumoured switch to Hull City for the winger.

"There's lot of rumours, so far it's all rumours and I never comment on rumours," he added.

Tottenham visit West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.