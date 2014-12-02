Pochettino ignoring Stamford Bridge record

Not since February 1990 have Tottenham won at Chelsea and the Premier League leaders are strong favourites to preserve that record when they renew their rivalries in midweek.

Head coach Pochettino is not dwelling on the past as he attempts to succeed where so many of his predecessors have failed by consigning Chelsea to a home defeat.

"I don't read about the record there," said the former Southampton boss, whose side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

"For us it's important to go and feel the same mentality we did against Everton. Forget the past because we don't need to let the past affect out present

"Chelsea is the best team in the league at the moment with an unbelievable squad and we know that tomorrow we expect a very tough game.

"We know it’s a difficult stadium as in the last 14 games they have made 11 clean sheets, so it's not an easy team. But we're excited to go and show our skill and try to get three points."

The Argentinian also revealed that defender Kyle Walker is not yet on the verge of returning to the first team after over eight months on the sidelines.

Walker came through an Under-21 game on Monday following a long spell out with an abdominal injury, but Pochettino will not rush the right-back into his squad.

He said: "We all went to Stevenage to watch the game and he played 67 minutes. It was a very good first game after his injury, to feel he can play in competition, because it is different to training.

"We are happy. Maybe it's not enough still not yet, but maybe in the next few weeks [he will be] available for the squad."