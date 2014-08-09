Pochettino impressed with victory over Schalke

In their final pre-season friendly ahead of the new Premier League campaign, Spurs ran out 2-1 winners against the Bundesliga outfit on Saturday.

Emmanuel Adebayor and Roberto Soldado scored for the hosts, with a late reply from former Tottenham man Kevin-Prince Boateng proving nothing more than a consolation.

A buoyant Pochettino hailed his side's performance and thanked Tottenham's supporters for the warm welcome he received.

"They (Schalke) are a very good team and we can only say congratulations to the players," he said. "We had some good periods in the game. We played well.

"It was our first time in front of our fans at White Hart Lane [in pre-season] and it was fantastic. I say thank you to all of them."

Eric Dier, a recent acquisition from Sporting Lisbon, made his first appearance for Tottenham and Pochettino was impressed with the youngster.

He added: "Eric is still young but he has a lot of potential. He did well, we're very pleased."