Pochettino: Managing PSG would be a dream

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed it would be a "dream" to manage a "big club like Paris Saint-Germain".

Just a day after his side's chances of landing the Premier League title were all but ended by a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom, the Argentine claimed he would relish the opportunity to return to the Parc des Princes after spending two years in the French capital during his playing career.

He told RMC: "I have always said that one day it would be a pleasure to manage a big club like Paris, a dream.

"I try to watch all of their games, especially in the Champions League and sometimes I speak with [Paris Saint-Germain assistant coach] Jean-Louis Gasset."

Pochettino expressed concern over the quality of Ligue 1 but said he followed it closely as it was a "good source of major players".

"I watch a lot of live matches in the French league," he added. "The championship is not very attractive as PSG are a long way ahead of the other teams and I mostly look at the French league because it is a source of major players, players who would adapt well to playing in England."

Laurent Blanc's future as PSG boss remains uncertain following the club's exit at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho has been linked with the role should PSG opt to dispense with Blanc's services.