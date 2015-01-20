Pochettino plays down chances of Spurs exodus

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has claimed all his players are for sale during the January transfer window, but insists he does not want anyone to leave.

Misfiring forward Roberto Soldado is among those linked with a move away from White Hart Lane, while the club are also thought to be open to selling the likes of Kyle Naughton, Emmanuel Adebayor and Aaron Lennon.

With Spurs likely to be among the more active clubs in the remainder of the month, Pochettino hopes to retain a strong squad to compete in the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

"Any player is for sale [but] we want to keep them all," he said.

"We need a strong squad, but there is nothing else to say. I am happy with the squad.

"I am happy with Soldado. I expect him to be here, we have four competitions to play in and we need a strong squad."

Spaniard Soldado is a reported target for German side Bayer Leverkusen - who seemingly look set to lose Josip Drmic to Bundesliga rivals Hamburg.

Spurs, in turn, have been linked with an approach for Everton's Kevin Mirallas, but Pochettino reiterated his desire to see the former Valencia man stay.

"I'm happy with him," Pochettino said of Soldado. "All players are in my plans.

"I expect all players to be here. We have a lot of games. We are still in four competitions.

"I think we need a strong squad to take all the games we have in the future."