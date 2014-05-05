Pochettino quiet on Tottenham reports

Pochettino and Ajax coach Frank de Boer are the leading candidates to take over at White Hart Lane in the close-season, despite Tim Sherwood only signing an 18-month contract with the Premier League team in December.

Sherwood is facing an uncertain future in London after Tottenham slumped to their fifth away defeat from eight games in all competitions, losing 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday.

Now Argentine tactician Pochettino, who has guided Southampton to a record Premier League points haul this season, has potentially alerted Tottenham after refusing to shed any light on his future plans.

"I am not one to talk about my own personal situation," the 42-year-old said. "I do not like to talk about my own contract situation.

"I am just focused on being manager of this team and doing what is best for this team.

Speculation has raged over Pochettino's future since Nicola Cortese stepped down as Southampton chairman in January.

The Swiss was thought to have played a key role in bringing the former defender to St Mary's Stadium, but Pochettino will leave any talks over his future on the south coast until the season is over.

He added: "I am focused completely on this competition. I understand all the rumours surrounding me and the future of the players, but these things will be spoken about at the end of the season.

"It is only normal that these things will come up. I still have one year on my contract. It is logical that these rumours will come up."