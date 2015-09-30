Pochettino reluctant to ring the changes against Monaco

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to make wholesale changes to his team for their Europa League tie at Monaco on Thursday.

Spurs are on a strong run of form having lost just once in their last eight matches in all competitions and the former Southampton boss wants that run to continue.

While Pochettino is expecting to make some changes for the trip to the principality, he insisted maintaining his team's momentum was an important consideration.

"Maybe [Clinton] N'Jie has the possibility to play but first we need to analyse the team and try to pick the best player to win the game," said the 43-year-old.

"We need to keep the momentum. The mentality in the team is what is important and maybe there will be some changes but not too much."

Pochettino also confirmed the foot injury to Son Heung-min and revealed the South Korea attacker was likely to be out for a few weeks.

He continued: "It is bad news about Son - he got a foot injury against Manchester City and we need to assess him for the next few weeks.

"We hope it is not a big issue but he has a problem in his foot and we need to assess it day-by-day, but maybe he will be out for a few weeks.

"There are still some injuries to players such as Alex Pritchard, Nabil Bentaleb and Mousa Dembele too. Ryan Mason is close but is still out, but maybe after the international break he will join the group again."

Spurs are top of Group J after beating Qarabag 3-1 in their first game, while Monaco drew 1-1 with Anderlecht to open their campaign.