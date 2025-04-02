Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou 'hopes' Mauricio Pochettino returns as manager after Argentine makes 'dream' move statement

Tottenham might have a new manager in the coming weeks, and Ange Postecoglou has given his say on the matter

Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is under intense scrutiny at the moment as his side languish in 14th in the Premier League, with his job seemingly at risk.

While their league form has left a lot of room for improvement, Tottenham remain in the Europa League and still have a shot at silverware come the end of the season. They face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals, but there's no guarantee Postecoglou will be in charge for both games.

Indeed, reports have suggested the Australian boss could leave Spurs before the end of the season if results continue to go awry, with Fulham and Bournemouth managers Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola both tipped to take over in north London.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wishes Pochettino well

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham

Pochettino is currently in charge of USA (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham could opt to bring former manager Mauricio Pochettino back to the club, however, after the Argentine made clear it would be a "dream" to return and complete a second stint after a successful five years in charge the first time around.

And Postecoglou has highlighted that he would enjoy seeing Pochettino, who currently manages the United States national team, back at Tottenham.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men's Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Postecoglou is under pressure, but chairman Daniel Levy hasn't acted just yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If he wants to come back one day, I hope it happens for him," Postecoglou said. "We all have dreams and aspirations if that’s what he wants. You’re suggesting that he’s trying to put pressure on me? I don’t feel disrespected.

"I think if you ask Mauricio that question directly, you’d get a pretty clear answer as to what his intent was. Again, nothing from me to sort of be consumed with. I’m more focused on trying to make sure we win tomorrow night."

Postecoglou continued, suggesting that he will continue to try his best for the club and turn around results while he is still manager, with the constant speculation not even entering his mind.

"I don't deal with it, mate," he added. "I know what my responsibilities are. I'm sure if the club decides to go in a different direction, there are some outstanding candidates out there for it. And you know what, maybe someone will think, 'Ah Ange Postecoglou's not a bad coach, maybe we'll take a punt on him.'

Mauricio Pochettino File Photo Tottenham manager

Pochettino enjoyed his time at Tottenham (Image credit: Jonathan Brady)

"It doesn't rock my world. It doesn't consume me. I'm here, I'm passionate about what we're doing. I was brought in to change the way the club plays, rejuvenate the squad, bring success, I'm focussed on that. That's what I'll keep doing."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems incredibly unlikely that Tottenham will sack Postecoglou before the end of the season, and even unliklier that Pochettino would be his replacement. The Argentine boss is preparing for a World Cup in North America next summer and looks committed to that project, while the reported cost of getting him out is extortionate, too.

