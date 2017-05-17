Pochettino responds to Alli and Walker transfer talk: Tottenham will keep the players we want

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham will keep every player they want amid transfer speculation surrounding Dele Alli and Kyle Walker.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have been credited with an interest in attacking midfield star Alli, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this campaign and been named PFA Young Player of the Year for two straight seasons.

Walker, meanwhile, has been regularly linked with City, while Chelsea are also reported to have joined the £40million chase for his signature.

But Pochettino, who also insisted he is staying at Tottenham despite speculation linking him with Inter, stressed Spurs are in full control over transfers, although he did acknowledge movement in and out of the club is a "natural" thing during the off-season.

"All the players that we want to stay here next season will stay," Pochettino said when asked about Alli and Walker.

"Maybe some of the players we have an offer for and we decide to sell. That is our decision.

"All the players are under contract with the club. It will always be the club's decision to keep or sell the players.

"Everyone has a contract. We have the same opinion about all. We will decide at the end of the season with different players.

"Maybe some players [will be] gone and some others will arrive. It is natural. Every season and every summer something happens with every club.

"I think it is exciting for the players that are here at Tottenham. It is a very different project to maybe other clubs at our level in the table."

Alli sparked debate over his future after stating "anything can happen" in an interview ahead of Sunday's 2-1 win over Manchester United, a result which sealed a second-place Premier League finish for Spurs.

"I cannot clarify the rumours," said Pochettino. "I did not listen to him, but I think he is committed to the club - I did not hear his interview properly."

Alli also claimed the Tottenham squad is good enough to win next season's league title, having finished in the top three for two consecutive seasons, although the Spurs manager disagreed.

Pochettino continued: "It is a good perception from the player, but the players are the players. The vision is always different.

"I am very happy that the players' perception is that. You know very well that when you are second then you must improve if you want to win.

"Next season will be completely different and be sure that all our enemies and opponents will try to improve their squads.

"I think I understand what he is trying to say. But in life you cannot stay happy... You must try to improve, improve, improve. This summer and next season, we must try to find the way to inspire, to motivate and push them further in our performance and try to find a different way to play.

"Maybe to improve the mental side and try to add more quality if we are able to discover or find that type of player to help us next season to play better, be better and compete better in different periods of the season."